Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.94.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

