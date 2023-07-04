Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $197.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

