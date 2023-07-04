Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in CSX by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.