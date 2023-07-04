Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,270 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

