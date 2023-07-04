Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22,983.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 462,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 460,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,391,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $221.03 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.75 and its 200 day moving average is $227.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.