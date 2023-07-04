Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,334 shares during the period. Vale accounts for approximately 1.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vale by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vale by 7,636.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vale by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vale by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 198,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Vale by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,928,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,524,000 after purchasing an additional 739,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Up 2.7 %

Vale stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.