Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Up 45.0% in June

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 938,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRTN. CJS Securities cut Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Triton International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.32. 277,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,520. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.32. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

