Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRKAW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Troika Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Troika Media Group

troika is a forward-looking branding and marketing innovations agency specializing in entertainment and sports media. a recognized category leader and strategic partner with an outstanding portfolio of blue-chip domestic and global media brands, troika is uniquely positioned for future growth and innovation as the market for content and consumer engagement expands through the proliferation of digital media.

