Tsfg LLC Buys 665 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. 822,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,240. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

