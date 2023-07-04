Tsfg LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Tsfg LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

