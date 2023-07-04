Tsfg LLC Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Mills by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

