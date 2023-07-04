Tsfg LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

