Tsfg LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $203.09. The stock had a trading volume of 92,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $203.59. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

