Tsfg LLC Has $420,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.79 and a 200 day moving average of $178.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

