Tsfg LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

