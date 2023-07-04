Tsfg LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

