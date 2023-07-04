U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

USPH has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.