UBS Group Increases Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $80.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.27.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,385,000 after acquiring an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.