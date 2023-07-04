United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Update

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

Shares of United Homes Group stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53. United Homes Group has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

