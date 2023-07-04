Universal Health Services (UHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 5th.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.41. The company had a trading volume of 249,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.99.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.