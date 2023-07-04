USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $378,594.32

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $91.81 million and $378,594.32 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,040.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.88 or 0.00911343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00144346 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00031608 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

