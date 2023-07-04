USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.02 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $93.02 million and approximately $510,653.24 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,869.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.00899895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00142294 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019346 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00031760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.81765159 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $260,142.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

