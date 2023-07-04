Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,100 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 209,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 67,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $63.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.53.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

