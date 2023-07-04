Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

