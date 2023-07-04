Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

Netflix stock opened at $441.44 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $448.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.39.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

