Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 228.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $470.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.