Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 222.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,239.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,305,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,010,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

