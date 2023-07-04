Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $114,000 in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.