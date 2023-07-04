Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Adams Natural Resources Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 270,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 544,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PEO opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

