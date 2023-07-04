Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 7.1% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

