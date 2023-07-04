Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

