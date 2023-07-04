Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lessened by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

