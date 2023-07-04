Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $60,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,362,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,118. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

