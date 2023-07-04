Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 25.3% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. 6,362,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,131,118. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.