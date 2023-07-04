Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.08. 4,891,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,630,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

