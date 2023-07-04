Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 105.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

