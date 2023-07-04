Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $441.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.59.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

