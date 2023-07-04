Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,736. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

