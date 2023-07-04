Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VOO stock opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $309.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
