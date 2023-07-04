Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

