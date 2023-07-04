Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.