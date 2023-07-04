Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,400. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The company has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day moving average of $203.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

