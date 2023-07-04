Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is AJ Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

AJ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.9% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.



