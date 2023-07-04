Velas Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $33.33 million and approximately $373,354.61 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,470,686,378 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

