Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0054

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $55.36 million and $6.71 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003235 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

