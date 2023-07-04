Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,134 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.13% of Verra Mobility worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after purchasing an additional 796,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after buying an additional 329,023 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,133,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,989,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,136,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,565 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 69.16%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

