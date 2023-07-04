Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 634,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Viant Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 96,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,468. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Viant Technology by 1,589.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 326,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 306,729 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Viant Technology by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98,929 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.