Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPFree Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 634,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Viant Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 96,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,468. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSPFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Viant Technology by 1,589.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 326,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 306,729 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Viant Technology by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98,929 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.