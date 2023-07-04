Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 634,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Viant Technology Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 96,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,468. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.35.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
