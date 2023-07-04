Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.47. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.