Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.47. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,030,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 828.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338,651 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 255.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,843,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

