Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NIE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 40,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,521. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 148,422 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 255,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 76,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 202.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 353,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

